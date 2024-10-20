Video: Raja Singh placed under house arrest again

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh was placed under house arrest again on Sunday, October 20.

Following this, he took to his X handle and wrote, “Why is the Congress government stopping me from visiting the Matha Muthyallamma Temple in Secunderabad? Once again, the police have put me under house arrest today.”

He further stated, “Is the government acting on orders from Darussalam to silence me? How long will you try to suppress me? No matter how many obstacles you place in my path, I will visit the temple and seek the blessings of Matha Muthyallamma very soon.”

Police reach Goshamahal to place Raja Singh under house arrest

A team of police personnel arrived at the Goshamahal MLA’s house to place him under house arrest, preventing him from heading to Secunderabad.

It is not the first time, earlier too, Raja Singh was placed under house arrest on Monday, when he planned to visit the Muthyalamma temple.

Earlier, an idol at the temple was desecrated by a man who broke in after damaging the door. Local residents, alerted by the loud noise, caught the intruder and beat him. They informed the police, who arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Following the incident, many leaders and local residents staged protests, demanding stern action and a thorough investigation.

Kishan Reddy demands stringent action

Earlier, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy voiced concern over the desecration of temples in Hyderabad and demanded that the Telangana government take stringent action against the culprits.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the temple, he alleged that the state government was trying to cover up the incidents by attributing them to mentally unstable individuals or thieves.

He demanded that the state government take strict action against those involved and provide protection to temples.