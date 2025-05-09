Hyderabad: VHP demands Telangana govt to cancel Miss World event

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here has demanded that the Telangana government cancel the ongoing Miss World pageant that is being held in Hyderabad. The statement from VHP comes after escalating violence and tensions between Indian and Pakistan that began after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22.

“How many pageants be held with representatives from enemy countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Canada?” questioned, the VHP in a statement on Friday, May 9. After the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor on May 6-7, targetting suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan.

Prior to that, the Telangana government also ran a security check on all people of Pakistani origin and deported them based on guidelines issued by the central government as a security measure post the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read Soldier from Andhra Pradesh martyred in Pakistani shelling along LoC

The VHP in its statement also asked the Telangana government to deport “illegal infiltrators who have set up residences around defence establishments (DRDO and DRDL) in Hyderabad.

The Telangana government will be holding a series of events as part of the Miss World pageant that began on May 7 in Hyderabad. As part of the event, a heritage walk will be held in the Old City on the evening of May 13.

Over 120 Miss World contestants from countries such as India, the USA, Venezuela, South Africa, Canada, Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curacao will participate in the walk and experience the culture and history of Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad police have also banned drones in 10 areas of the city in view of the Miss World pageant.

