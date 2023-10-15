Hyderabad: Video of couple kissing on moving car’s roof triggers reactions

Hyderabad: A video of a young couple kissing while sitting on the roof of a moving car in Hyderabad has triggered netizens’ reactions.

The video, which was shared by a user named Dharani on X (formerly Twitter), has resulted in mixed reactions from social media users. Some are criticizing the couple, while others are saying that such incidents have become commonplace nowadays.

Although the video has been tagged to the Hyderabad City Police, they have yet to respond to it.

This is not the first time that public displays of affection (PDA) have been reported in Hyderabad. Earlier, the civic agency in Hyderabad restricted unmarried couples from entering Indira Park due to complaints of PDA, which resulted in public anger at the time.

A few years ago, couples were caught kissing in elevators at Hyderabad Metro Stations. Although they were unaware of the cameras in the elevators, the videos sparked public outrage.

Such videos have surfaced not only in Hyderabad but also in other metro cities. Recently, a video of a young couple kissing while sitting on the floor of a metro coach went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities.”

Whenever such incidents come to light, netizens have mixed reactions, with some expressing anger and others using humor.

It is unclear when the video of the couple kissing on the roof of the car in Hyderabad was taken, and it remains to be seen what action the Hyderabad police will take based on the viral video.