Hyderabad: Video of couple kissing on moving car’s roof triggers reactions

The video has triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th October 2023 11:01 am IST
couple kissing on car in Hyderabad
Couple kissing on moving car’s roof

Hyderabad: A video of a young couple kissing while sitting on the roof of a moving car in Hyderabad has triggered netizens’ reactions.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The video, which was shared by a user named Dharani on X (formerly Twitter), has resulted in mixed reactions from social media users. Some are criticizing the couple, while others are saying that such incidents have become commonplace nowadays.

Although the video has been tagged to the Hyderabad City Police, they have yet to respond to it.

MS Education Academy

This is not the first time that public displays of affection (PDA) have been reported in Hyderabad. Earlier, the civic agency in Hyderabad restricted unmarried couples from entering Indira Park due to complaints of PDA, which resulted in public anger at the time.

A few years ago, couples were caught kissing in elevators at Hyderabad Metro Stations. Although they were unaware of the cameras in the elevators, the videos sparked public outrage.

Such videos have surfaced not only in Hyderabad but also in other metro cities. Recently, a video of a young couple kissing while sitting on the floor of a metro coach went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to issue an appeal to its commuters to “refrain from indulging in such obscene activities.”

Also Read
UP man beaten to death for objecting to couple kissing while riding scooty

Whenever such incidents come to light, netizens have mixed reactions, with some expressing anger and others using humor.

It is unclear when the video of the couple kissing on the roof of the car in Hyderabad was taken, and it remains to be seen what action the Hyderabad police will take based on the viral video.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 15th October 2023 11:01 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button