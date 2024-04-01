Hyderabad: Vigilantes stop cattle truck, hand over animals to police

A vigilante group stopped a truck carrying cattle for alleged slaughter at Kothur and handed over the animals to the police on Sunday night.

The cattle was being transported in trucks from Vijayawada to the Bahadurpura slaughter house. When local cow vigilantes at Kothur village in Shadnagar mandal, Ranga Reddy district, found out about it, they stopped the trucks midway and intercepted the transfer.

Arya Samaj Telangana President Deepak Singh led the group. The police were informed and after arriving the police shifted the trucks to police station. A case of cruelty to animals has been registered.

Gau rakshak or such vigilante groups have been functioning in and around Hyderabad from years and have been thriving in Telangana over the last decade. While the police usually take the animals into shelters for supposed cruelty, the vigilante groups are never booked or disallowed from taking law into their own hands.