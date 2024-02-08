Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway witnesses 6% rise in daily traffic

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway witnessed a significant rise in average daily traffic during the third quarter of the financial year 2023-2024, according to a report released by GMR Power and Urban Infrastructure Limited (GPUIL).

The report revealed that from October to December 2023, the average daily traffic on the Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway witnessed an increase of 5.9 percent year-over-year (YoY).

Through an international competitive bidding process, GMR Infrastructure Limited, in a consortium, secured the Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway project on a build, operate, and transfer (toll) basis, the report further stated.

Also Read Lawmakers use RTC bus, autorickshaw to reach Telangana Assembly

Further, the report showed a steady growth trajectory in average daily traffic on the highway throughout the financial year 2023–2024. The average daily traffic saw a year-on-year increase of 4.9 percent from April 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

The report also highlighted the economic performance associated with the rise in traffic. The total income generated from the Hyderabad-Vijaywada highway stood at Rs 1,222 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Simultaneously, the average daily traffic reached 24.3 thousand vehicles, indicating a robust flow of commuters and goods along the route.