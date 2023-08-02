Hyderabad: Vikalp centre for transgenders launched at Meerpet PS

Hyderabad: Vikalp, a counselling centre for transgenders at Meerpet police station was inaugurated by Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar along with Rachakonda police commissioner, DS Chauhan on Tuesday.

Rachakonda Police along with Prajwala has set up the centre to facilitate employment opportunities for transgenders.

Lauding the initiative, DGP said that the move will play a critical role in building a healthy crime-free society.

Vikalp is a new initiative by CP Rachkonda Chauhan and Padmashree Sunita Krishnan for counselling of transgenders and their upliftment. A very noble cause and a long journey ahead. Give them a helping hand. Dignity is not a monopoly of the rich and the mighty. Everyone has a… pic.twitter.com/ag4GaL1jbU — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) August 1, 2023

Speaking at the inaugural, Chauhan said that there was a need to build an inclusive society and stated that long-term solutions to all problems were to identify the root cause and proactively work towards solutions.

“Vikalp is a solution-based initiative which provides alternatives to the most excluded community and aims to prevent them from a life of crime,” added the commissioner.