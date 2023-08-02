Hyderabad: Vikalp centre for transgenders launched at Meerpet PS

Rachakonda Police along with Prajwala has set up the centre to facilitate employment opportunities for transgenders.

Hyderabad: Vikalp counselling centre for transgenders launched at Meerpet PS
Vikalp counselling centre for transgenders launched at Meerpet PS (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Vikalp, a counselling centre for transgenders at Meerpet police station was inaugurated by Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar along with Rachakonda police commissioner, DS Chauhan on Tuesday.

Lauding the initiative, DGP said that the move will play a critical role in building a healthy crime-free society.

Speaking at the inaugural, Chauhan said that there was a need to build an inclusive society and stated that long-term solutions to all problems were to identify the root cause and proactively work towards solutions.

“Vikalp is a solution-based initiative which provides alternatives to the most excluded community and aims to prevent them from a life of crime,” added the commissioner.

