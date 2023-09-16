Hyderabad: GHMC pulls up Sancta Maria School for violation of food safety norms

Hyderabad: Inspection by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) food safety officials at the Sancta Maria International School on Thursday, revealed a violation of norms in the school’s kitchen.

The school is located in Serilingampallyand and several incidents of lapses in proper maintenance of its kitchen have been reported.

Hyderabad – The condition in the kitchen of Santa Maria International School is dire.. The inspection by the food safety officials revealed. GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi ordered Rangareddy District Collector to take action against the school. #SanctaMaria #tntnews pic.twitter.com/cJ3T4JNuN7 — TNT NEWS (@TNTNEWS3) September 15, 2023

The GHMC staff in their observations of the kitchen area noted that the dosa-making equipment was made of corrosive material, which was uneasy to clean.

In addition to that the floor of the kitchen was slippery due to spillage of oil in the frying area. Furthermore, the oil found in the kitchen was dark in colour for it was not cleaned or replaced for long.

“The wrapping material coming in contact with the food was not of food grade,” the report said.

The inspecting team also came across water stagnation at the edges of the kitchen floor. They reported that the dustbins were without lids in the kitchen and canteen area.

Additionally, the idly batter and trifle pudding found in the cold storage was found without a date of preparation and use by date.

The GHMC team also discovered that the workers’ clothes were kept for drying on the plates used for serving food to children.

As the staff working in the kitchen had no medical certificates issued to them for handling food, a show cause notice will be served to the management for the violations of safety norms.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Friday took to Twitter and informed that strict action will be taken against the school management.

“Spoke to Rangareddy collector and Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy personally and the minister has directed the Collector to take strict action against the school management,” she wrote on X.