Hyderabad RPO to conduct special passport drives at PSKs on Saturdays

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad has decided to conduct special passport drives at five Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 14 POPSKs in Telangana on two Saturdays, i.e., September 16 and 23.

Among these five PSKs, three are located in Hyderabad, specifically in Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki. The remaining two PSKs are situated in Karimnagar and Nizamabad.

The move will provide relief to numerous applicants who have been experiencing difficulties in securing slots for passports and passport-related services due to the long waiting times and heavy crowds at these centers.

Applicants, whether they are applying presently or have already scheduled appointments for a later date, are advised to take advantage of this initiative by rescheduling or scheduling their appointments either through the official portal (click here) or the mPassportseva app. Prior appointments are mandatory, and walk-in requests will not be entertained.

How to apply for passport?

For individuals interested in applying for a fresh passport or renewing an expired one, the process starts on the Passport Seva website and ends at Regional Passport Office or PSKs in Hyderabad. Following are the steps to applying for a passport at a PSK in Hyderabad:

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here). New users should register while existing users can log in to the portal. After logging in, click on the “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” link. Fill out the application form online or download it, fill it out offline, and then upload it. Once the form is completed, proceed with the payment, which varies depending on the category of passport. After making the payment, applicants can book their passport appointment slots at the PSKs. At the PSK, applicants will go through various stages of processing. Following police verification, the passport will be dispatched to the address specified in the application form.

Availability of Passport Appointments in Hyderabad

The earliest available passport appointment is on September 23, under the Tatkal quota, at all three PSKs in Hyderabad. Under the normal quota, the earliest appointment available is on October 27 at PSK Ameerpet, PSK Tolichowki, and PSK Begumpet.