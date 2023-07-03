Hyderabad: Walkers’ Association launches campaign to safeguard Public Gardens

Hyderabad: Environmental activists and concerned citizens came together today to organize an awareness program aimed at protecting the cherished Public Gardens. Praveen Kumar, a retired IPS officer, BSP president for Telangana state extended his support to the walkers’ association and had a conversation with environmental activist Mohammad Abid Ali, assuring him of his backing for the campaign.

He also expressed his intention to visit the public gardens in the near future to assess the situation personally. Kumar delegated the task to local BSP leaders under the leadership of state convenor Abrar Hussain Azad. N Ramesh, the Hyderabad in-charge, organizing secretary Nand Kumar, vice president Abdul Rahim Khan, Vinod, and other BSP leaders visited the public gardens to assess the current state of affairs. They concluded that the condition of the 150-year-old garden has significantly deteriorated and immediate measures are necessary to make it pollution-free.

The public gardens serve as a sanctuary for health-conscious individuals, attracting a daily footfall of approximately 3,000 to 5,000 people who utilize the space for their exercise regimen. The walkers earnestly appealed to the government and officials from the tourism department to take proactive steps in preserving and safeguarding the public gardens.

Concerns were raised about the desiccation of the beautiful pond situated in the heart of the garden. Furthermore, the walkers advocated for the establishment of dedicated tracks for children, provision of drinking water, construction of toilets, and the installation of rain sheds. These amenities were identified as essential requirements by members of the Walkers Association, who urged the government to ensure their provision.

The Walkers Association’s campaign seeks to draw attention to the deteriorating state of the public gardens and aims to garner support for its restoration and preservation.

The significance of this green space cannot be understated, as it serves as a vital recreational and health-promoting hub for the local community. Immediate action is necessary to address the concerns raised and ensure the revival of the public gardens to its former glory, creating a clean and inviting environment for all its visitors.