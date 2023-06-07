Hyderabad: Wall collapses at Champapet, two children injured

Hyderabad: Two 12-year-old boys were injured after a wall of an old house collapsed on them in the Champapet area of Old City.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Maruthinagar near Gandhi Statue under Saroornagar police station.

An old building wall collapsed on 2 children aged 12 years and they sustained fracture injuries at Champapet of Charminar zone.

DRF team and Fire dept and local police rescued them and sent to hospital.. @KTRBRS @arvindkumar_ias @CommissionrGHMC @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/x0iiGvHPwB — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) June 7, 2023

The children, who were playing cricket in the area, got struck under the debris of the wall.

Personnel from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and fire services rushed to the spot and rescued the boys.

The children were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They suffered fracture injuries and are currently stable.

The rescue operation was performed under the supervision of district fire officer M Srinivas Reddy.