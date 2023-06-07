Hyderabad: Wall collapses at Champapet, two children injured

Two boys who were playing cricket in the area suffered fracture injuries after they suddenly got struck under the debris of the wall

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 7th June 2023 9:18 pm IST
Personnel from DRF during the rescue operation at Champapet after a wall collapsed. Two children were injured.

Hyderabad: Two 12-year-old boys were injured after a wall of an old house collapsed on them in the Champapet area of Old City.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Maruthinagar near Gandhi Statue under Saroornagar police station.

The children, who were playing cricket in the area, got struck under the debris of the wall.

MS Education Academy

Personnel from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and fire services rushed to the spot and rescued the boys.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Teenage girls die by suicide in four separate cases

The children were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. They suffered fracture injuries and are currently stable.

The rescue operation was performed under the supervision of district fire officer M Srinivas Reddy.

Tags
Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 7th June 2023 9:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button