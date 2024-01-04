Hyderabad: Want to teach at UoH? 30 vacancies announced, check details

The University of Hyderabad has issued a detailed notification of all the teaching faculty vacancies currently up for grabs at the varsity in various departments.

Updated: 4th January 2024 4:53 pm IST
University of Hyderabad ranked 4th in country in WEEK-HANSA's survey
University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has released a notification announcing its intention to fill 30 vacancies in teaching faculty positions in the varsity.

UoH also put out important dates to be noted by applicants including the last dates to submit their applications both offline and online.

Here is the list of vacancies:

Faculty posts 

  • Professors: 14 posts
  • Associate Professors: 11 posts
  • Assistant Professors: 05 posts

Stream

Science subjects

  • Mathematics and Statistics
  • Computer and Information Sciences
  • Physics
  • Advanced Studies in Electronics Science and Technology
  • Chemistry
  • Biochemistry
  • Medical Sciences
  • Neural & Cognitive Sciences
  • Humanities
  • Philosophy
  • Hindi
  • Urdu

Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies

English Language Studies subjects

Economics subjects

Economics

Social Sciences subjects

Education and Education Technology

Arts & Communication subjects

  • Dance
  • Theater Arts

Eligibility: Master’s Degree, Ph.D., NET/ SLATE/ SET pass in relevant discipline with teaching/ research experience.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 65 years. 

Application Fee: Rs.1000 for UR, OBC, and Transgender candidates. ST and PWD candidates are exempted from fee payment.

Selection Process: The candidate will be selected based on academic record, interview, demonstration/seminar, etc. 

Salary Allowances: Rs.1,44,200 to Rs.2,18,200 per month for Professor; Rs.1,31,400 to Rs.2,17,100 for Associate Professor; Rs.57,700 to Rs.1,82,400 for Assistant Professor.

Address to send hard copies 

THE ASSISTANT REGISTRAR
RECRUITMENT CELL, ROOM NO: 221, FIRST FLOOR
ADMINISTRATION BUILDING, UNIVERSITY OF HYDERABAD
PROF. CR RAO ROAD, CENTRAL UNIVERSITY PO,
GACHIBOWLI, HYDERABAD – 500 046, TELANGANA, INDIA.

Important dates

The last date for submission of the online application is January 25, 2024.

The last date for receipt of a hard copy of the application is on January 31, 2024.

