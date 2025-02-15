Hyderabad: Wanted man carrying knife arrested in Falaknuma

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have arrested a man in Falaknuma police station limits, carrying a prohibited knife, on Saturday, February 15.

The arrested has been identified as Mohammed Abdul Anser alias Quayyum Baa, 24, a resident of Falaknuma.

According to the police, Abdul Anser was found loitering suspiciously which made the police doubt his movements and conducted a search where they found a knife, which is banned under the Arms Act.

The police said that Abdul Anser has pending non-bailable warrants for a murder case at Bhavani Nagar police station and a dacoity case at Malkajigiri police station.

Abdul Anser was handed over to the Falaknuma SHO and was charged with section 25 (1B) (b) of the Arms Act.

Hyderabad city police warned if anyone is found carrying deadly weapons, legal action will follow against them and would be charged under the Arms Act.

Family kills son over property dispute, 6 held

Jogulamba Gadwal police have arrested six individuals for allegedly murdering 26-year-old farmer Sandya Pogu Ramesh over a property dispute. To cover up the crime, the accused later staged it as a hit-and-run accident.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh’s father, Sandya Pogu Kishtanna, his brothers Gopa and Mahesh and three contract killers, Boya Narsimhulu, Bandamidi Thimmappa, Boya Nagendra.

Whereas the victim’s mother Timulamma remains absconding.

According to reports, the victim had ongoing conflicts with his brothers over property shares. Tensions escalated further after Ramesh and another brother allegedly attempted to kill Mahesh. Seeking revenge, the accused, Mahesh plotted the victim’s murder along with other family members.

Mahesh then reached out to the other accused, Boya Narasimhulu promising him an auto worth Rs 1.5 lakh. Narasimhulu then recruited Bandamidhi Thimmappa and Boya Nagendra.

The group procured specialized hunting knives and initially attempted to run Ramesh over a week prior but failed. On February 12, they followed the victim and his uncle after a court visit. Near Maddur stage, they rammed Ramesh’s motorcycle with a Bolero before Mahesh and Narasimhulu fatally attacked him with knives, also injuring his uncle.

Upon launching an investigation, police used CCTV footage and technical expertise to track the accused.

The six accused were arrested at Jallapur RTA check post while heading to Hyderabad. Police recovered a car, three knives, and four mobile phones.