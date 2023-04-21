Hyderabad: Waqf Board Chairman, MLAs review Eid-ul-Fitr arrangements at Eidgahs

Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana Waqf Board Mohammad Masihullah Khan has visited Eidgahs in Hyderabad. He was accompanied by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs Ahmed Pasha Qadri, Kausar Mohiuddin, Moazzam Khan, Waqf Board CEO Khwaja Moinuddin, senior officials of the electricity department, GHMC, Waqf Board, Water Works, and other departments.

Muslims worldwide are getting ready to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2023, as the month-long fasting of Ramzan draws to a close. The date of Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22.

During his visit, the Chairman of the Waqf Board, Mohammad Masihullah Khan addressed the media about the arrangements being made in all Eidgahs under the board in collaboration with all departments. Additionally, he stated that drinking water and other facilities are being provided to the people in all Eidgahs.

He said, more than 200,000 people offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam. Eid-ul-Fitr prayers are also offered in other Eidgahs in Hyderabad. The Eid prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam will begin precisely at 10 am and Khateeb Makkah Masjid Hafiz Rizwan Qureshi will lead the prayers. Additionally, it was mentioned that ablution and drinking water have been arranged by the water works at Eidgah Mir Alam.

Masihullah Khan requested the people to do ablution from home before coming to the Eidgah for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers. Additionally, he requested the people to park their vehicles at the parking lot so that they can easily go to their homes after offering the Eid prayers. Moazzam Khan mentioned that all arrangements have been completed for the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam and thanked Mohammad Masihullah Khan and members for their cooperation.