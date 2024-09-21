Hyderabad: Warden of an orphanage booked for beating children

Hyderabad: Rajendranagar police have booked a warden of an orphanage for beating the inmates with sticks.

The incident came to light when the children staying in Cherish Foundation, an orphanage in Rajendranagar police station’s limits, had complained to their school teachers about the warden’s physical abuse.

On information, the child welfare committee (CWC) conducted an inquiry and upon ascertaining that the children were indeed beaten up, the police booked the warden of the orphanage Sunitha.

According to Rajendranagar circle inspector Castro, the warden has been booked under section 74 (assaulting or using criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, and section 79 (insulting a woman’s modesty) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and under section 75 (cruelty towards children) of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, 2015.

He told Siasat.com that Sunitha had not yet been remanded but would be sent for remand soon.