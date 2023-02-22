Hyderabad: Watchman allegedly kills thief for trying to rob temple

The deceased was beaten by the temple watchman with a stick. In the scuffle, the deceased fell down the temple stairs, sustained injuries and died on the spot.

Hyderabad: A suspected theif was allegedly murdered by the temple watchman after he tried to steal cash from a temple at Kushiaguda here on Tuesday night.

According to police, the deceased – Raju- hailed from Kamareddy district. On Tuesday night, Raju tried to enter the Venkateshwara temple and attempted to break the hundi.

Suspecting something fishy, the temple watchman checked the temple premises when suddenly Raju pelted stones at the former.

“In retaliation, the temple watchman beat Raju with a stick. Raju fell down the temple stairs, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” DCP Malkajgiri D Janaki said.

On information Kushiaguda police station SHO Manmohan and other senior officials visited the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary. A case is booked.

