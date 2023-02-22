Hyderabad: Watchman allegedly kills thief for trying to rob temple

Hyderabad: A suspected theif was allegedly murdered by the temple watchman after he tried to steal cash from a temple at Kushiaguda here on Tuesday night.

#CCTV:

A #thief who tried to breaking and stealing cash from hundi of Sri Venkateshwara Swami #Temple in #Kushaiguda. The watchman, attacked the thief. the thief retaliated with stones and was beaten by the watchman with a stick, died on the spot.#Hyderabad #TempleTheft pic.twitter.com/ru8OfmwlR4 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 22, 2023

According to police, the deceased – Raju- hailed from Kamareddy district. On Tuesday night, Raju tried to enter the Venkateshwara temple and attempted to break the hundi.

Suspecting something fishy, the temple watchman checked the temple premises when suddenly Raju pelted stones at the former.

“In retaliation, the temple watchman beat Raju with a stick. Raju fell down the temple stairs, sustained serious injuries and died on the spot,” DCP Malkajgiri D Janaki said.

On information Kushiaguda police station SHO Manmohan and other senior officials visited the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary. A case is booked.