Hyderabad water board clarifies on ‘land encroachment’ in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Amid reports of encroachment on its land, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) issued a clarification over 2.20 acre land in question.

The Hyderabad water board clarified that the land on Banjara Hills Road no 10 was still under its control.

A joint survey was conducted by the Hyderabad water board, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HYDRAA) officials, confirming that the boundaries of the land was intact and unaffected by any encroachment.

The survey was conducted to reaffirm the board’s ownership of the land.

The rumours of land encroachment and demolitions began after HYDRAA officials were spotted on the site. However the water board MD clarified that the report were false, assuring the public that the Hyderabad water board MD was safe.

HC order on status quo of 1 acre water board land near Basavatarakam Hospital

The water board’s land, located near Basavatarakam Hospital, includes a one-acre area with a six MLD reservoir which supplies drinking water to parts of Banjara Hills.

Another 1.20 acre rocky land parcel in the vicinity has also been surveyed to establish clear boundaries, alongside revenue officials.

It is pertinent to note that the Telangana High Court had ordered a status quo on the land, prohibiting any construction activities by the Hyderabad water board.

The water board is soon likely to file an affidavit in the High Court for further clarity on the matter.