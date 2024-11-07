Hyderabad water board cleans 50,000 manholes, de-silts 700 km of sewage lines

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad water board has cleaned 50,000 manholes and de-silted 700 kilometres of sewage pipelines across 6,140 areas as part of a 90-day special drive. The initiative focuses on addressing long-standing sewage issues and preventing water shortages in the future.

The special drive, launched to construct a sewage overflow-free city, is also set to include the creation of more boreholes to ensure a steady water supply for the city’s growing population. The Hyderabad water board in the past 90 days have not only targeted immediate sewage issues but also aimed at sustainable solutions for the city’s infrastructure.

Managing director Ashok Reddy congratulated the officers and staff involved in the project, particularly commending their dedication over the last 15 days further urging the team to maintain this spirit going forward.

By the end of December, 96 percent of the sewage water generated in Hyderabad is set to be treated, according to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

Out of the 31 planned Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), 20 are currently operational, with five fully functional. Many of the remaining plants are in the trial-run phase which are expected to be operational soon.

According to reports, the construction of the remaining nine STPs is progressing on schedule for completion by December. Once fully operational, these facilities will treat a total of 1,106 million litres of sewage daily, significantly reducing pollution and enhancing water quality in the region.