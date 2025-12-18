Hyderabad water board cracks down on illegal connections, 9 FIRs filed

Hyderabad: Nine individuals were booked for illegally obtaining sewer connections in operations and maintenance division No 4 (Red Hills), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) stated on Thursday, December 18.

GHMC had recently taken up road construction in Sitaram Bagh. Taking advantage of this, households in the area added 15 illegal sewer connections without the permission of the authorities.

When the water board came to know of the issue, removed the illegal connections and registered criminal cases against the nine individuals.

In case someone spots any illegal connections, they are requested to provide information to the Water Board vigilance team via phone numbers 9989998100 and 9989987135.

Case booked for dumping waste in Osman Sagar

On the same day, water board officials also managed to stop a septic tanker from dumping sewage into Osman Sagar and filed a case against those responsible at the Moinabad police station.

The patrolling team noted that the tanker was using an HMWSSB logo without permission in order to deceive the public and avoid inspections from authorities. The tanker was seized and no waste was dumped in the reservoir.

Managing director Ashok Reddy said that sewage water from the surrounding areas occasionally mixes with the twin reservoirs; however, sewage treatment plants are being constructed to tackle this issue.

He said that water from Osman Sagar will be transferred to the Asif Nagar and Miralam water treatment plants, and the water quality will be tested every hour.

Assuring citizens of water quality, the MD said that Jalmandali already adopts the triple chlorination process, where in the first stage, a booster chlorination process is done at the water treatment plants (WTP), then at the main balancing reservoirs (MBR) and finally at the service reservoirs.

He explained that precautions are being taken to ensure that the water supplied to the people has exactly 0.5 ppm chlorine and all precautions are being taken to provide clean water to the people of the city.