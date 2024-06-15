Hyderabad water board restarts ‘Dial Your MD’ program

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is set to relaunch its flagship interactive program, ‘Dial Your MD,’ to address customer grievances directly.

Board Chief C. Sudarshan Reddy will resume the program today on June 15, marking its return after a hiatus since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will be held every fortnight from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Consumers can report issues related to water supply, quality, sewage management, and billing by calling 040-23442881/23442882/23442883. To facilitate swift resolution, they should provide their Consumer Account Number (CAN) and residential address.

In addition to the phone-in program, Sudarshan announced the revival of in-person meetings. Aggrieved customers can visit the offices of divisional general managers every Monday to present their concerns directly.

This initiative aims to enhance customer satisfaction and address long-standing issues promptly by facilitating direct communication between citizens and senior officials.