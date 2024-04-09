Hyderabad water board rubbishes reports of Bengaluru-like crisis

In response to reports and social media speculations suggesting Hyderabad might face a water crisis similar to Bengaluru, the water board has clarified that the two cities cannot be compared. The board emphasized that Hyderabad’s supply and availability surpass that of Bengaluru.

Water Supply Discrepancy

MA&UD principal secretary Dana Kishore highlighted the significant differences between the two cities. Hyderabad receives 2,610 million litres of water daily, serving around 13 million households, whereas Bengaluru receives about 1,460 MLD for a population of 12.9 million. Kishore made these statements during a review meeting with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB).

Addressing shortages in Hyderabad

The increasing demand for water in Hyderabad is attributed to drying bore wells caused by declining groundwater levels due to insufficient rainfall. To address this, the Water Board plans to increase the number of water tankers from 700 to 838 by May, with further additions if necessary. Efforts are being made to ensure timely delivery of water tankers within 12 hours of ordering, aiming for 3.25 lakh trips per month.

Future plans and initiatives to meet water needs

To meet the drinking water needs of the city, 22 additional filling stations and 200 water kiosks are proposed. Additionally, 18 NGOs will assist around 31,000 consumers who rely on water tankers, ensuring they have operational rainwater harvesting pits in their households. The board is committed to maintaining a robust water supply system to meet the needs of Hyderabad’s growing population.