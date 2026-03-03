Hyderabad Water Board to phase out manual files, embraces e-office

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Monday, March 2, instructed all offices of the Water Board to implement the e-office system to improve efficiency, transparency, accountability and service standards.

Launching the e-office at the water board’s headquarters in Khairtabad, Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal said that all files should be scanned and stored in the e-office to make administration easier.

He said initially, only the headquarters will implement the e-office, and offices of all divisions will follow the same in phases.

In line with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s directions, all files will now be created, processed, sent and stored electronically, eliminating the need for physical files, the HMWSSB said.

Also Read Telangana govt cancels allocation of Kokapet Neopolis land to HMWSSB

This will significantly reduce paper usage and help in environmental conservation and cost control. Files will be processed faster, and people will be able to check the status in real-time and see where the file is pending, with whom and for how long.

Every action, like new file creation, noting, forwarding, approval or changes will carry a digital timestamp and user details, ensuring a complete audit trail and responsible administration.

The e-office will also allow the same standard procedures across all departments, improving coordination.