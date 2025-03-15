Hyderabad water board to tighten grip on wastage of supply, increase fine

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is launching a comprehensive initiative to combat water misuse and wastage in the city.

As part of this effort, the board plans to amend the 35-year-old Water Board Act to significantly increase fines for violations, with penalties expected to rise by five to ten times.

Currently, fines range from Rs 20 to Rs 1,000, with an additional daily penalty of Rs 100 for non-compliance.

The revised fines aim to address issues such as illegal water connections, misuse of treated water, damage to pipelines, and unauthorized activities like using motors to extract water or tampering with sewer lines.

The board spends Rs 48 per kiloliter to purify and supply water sourced from distant rivers like Krishna, Godavari, Manjeera, and Singur.

However, inspections have revealed that treated water is being wasted on non-essential activities such as washing vehicles, watering lawns, filling swimming pools, and cleaning streets. To curb these practices, HMWSSB will impose stricter penalties and may even restrict water supply or tanker services in areas where wastage persists.

The issue of water misuse has already led to fines for residents in Hyderabad. On March 5, a resident in Jubilee Hills was fined Rs 1,000 for washing his motorcycle with drinking water after HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy observed water flowing onto the road during his travels. Investigations revealed the misuse of treated water, prompting immediate action.

A similar incident occurred just a week later when another resident from Journalist Colony in Jubilee Hills was fined Rs 1,000 for using drinking water to wash their car. These cases highlight the growing vigilance of HMWSSB officials in addressing complaints about water wastage.

Starting March 22, officials from the managing director to field managers will conduct area inspections during water supply hours.

Alongside imposing fines on violators, they will educate residents on the importance of conserving water. The board has urged citizens to report violations via its customer care helpline and warned that severe penalties will be enforced against those who waste drinking water.

This initiative comes as Hyderabad faces increasing pressure on its water resources due to rising demand and depleting groundwater levels. Measures such as restricting supply and depriving tanker services in areas where wastage persists will also be implemented to ensure responsible usage during the summer months.