Yellow alert in Hyderabad for 4 days as summer intensifies

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert on Friday, March 14, warning of intensifying summer conditions over the next four days.

The maximum temperatures expected to rise as high as 40 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad till March 18. All city zones, including Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, are likely to witness similar weather patterns.

IMD Hyderabad’s yellow alert for various Telangana districts

Several districts in Telangana are under a yellow alert as they are expected to experience maximum temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius over the next five days.

These districts, expected to experience intense summer heat, include Bhoktagudem, Hanumakonda, Hyderabad, Janagaon, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Medchal Malkajgiri, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

Meanwhile, several districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Jagitial, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalle, and Rajanna Sircilla, are under an orange alert.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues orange alert as summer intensifies

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, known for his accurate forecasts, stated, “Heatwave conditions will persist until March 19. However, a significant relief is expected from March 20 to 24, with strong unseasonal thunderstorms across Telangana. I will keep updating on this. For now, brace for the heat, and farmers, stay cautious after March 20.”

BIG RESPITE COMING ⛈️



The sufferings from heatwaves to continue till March 19. During March 20-24 a super respite from heat ahead with strong unseasonal thunderstorms ahead in TG, will keep updating about it



As of now, suffer from heat, and farmers, stay cautions after March 20 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) March 14, 2025

Summer forecast for Hyderabad

Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees Celsius in 13 districts of Telangana, with Kaddam Peddur in Nirmal recording the highest at 40.7 degrees Celsius. This was followed by 40.6 degrees Celsius in Bela (Adilabad) and Rebbena (Kumram Bheem Asifabad), while Chunchupally in Bhadradri Kothagudem recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Telangana Development Planning Society’s bulletin.

As summer intensifies in Hyderabad, the city will continue to experience temperatures between 36 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius throughout the week. The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Asifnagar at 36.5 degrees Celsius, with Khairatabad, Golkonda, Maredpally, Musheerabad, Shaikpet, Nampally, Bandlaguda, and Amberpet also witnessing temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius.