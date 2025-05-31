Hyderabad water board warns against fake WhatsApp texts over disconnection

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) released a public warning notice informing citizens that their WhatsApp messages were being sent from an unknown mobile number misstating that water connections are being cut off for non-payment of bills.

As per the notice, the messages are being sent through the number 84271 56645 and prompt receivers to contact another number, 9064953421, for help. After being contacted, people are being sent an APK file through WhatsApp, purportedly for further processing.

The Hyderabad water board has made it clear that no official notification is being communicated by the Board through WhatsApp, and referred to the messages as unauthorized and misleading.

Greater Hyderabad citizens have been advised hy the board in strong terms not to reply to these messages, call the numbers that are given, or download files received through WhatsApp from unknown sources.

The department has also asked the Cyber Crimes department to probe into the issue.

The board once again stressed that communications officially are released only through official channels, and in case of any queries, the HMWSSB helpline 155313 may be contacted by the residents.