Hyderabad: Water disruption for 48 hrs due to Misrigunj Reservoir cleaning work

Hyderabad: Due to the cleaning work of Misrigunj Reservoir, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has ordered a shutdown of the reservoir between January 29 and January 30.

In a statement on Saturday, the HMWSSB requested citizens residing in Puranapul, Pardiwada, Doobowli, Kabuta Khana, Sanamgally, Moosabowli, Shahgunj, Jalal Kuncha Murgi Chowk, Baragally, Bhairupiya Galli, Gulab Singh Bowli, Chelapura, High Court, ShakkerKota, Kokar Wadi, Petlaburz, Rikabgunj, KaliKaman, Miralam Mandi, Iranigalli areas to use water consciously.

The water disruption in the above areas will be for 48 hours, the statement read.