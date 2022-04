Hyderabad: Water interruption expected in many parts of city

Hyderabad: Interruption to water connection will be seen in many parts of the city on Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12, for a total of 24 hours.

According to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), areas of Beeramguda, Ameenpur, R.C Puram, Deeptisree nagar, Madinaguda, Gangaram, Chandanagar, Miyapur, KPHB colony, Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar colony, Pragati Nagar colony, Nizampet, Bachupally, Bolarum, Hydernagar won’t receive water supply on April 11 to April 12.

Areas surrounding the reservoirs at Erragadda and Banjara hills will receive water at low pressure for these 24 hours.

This is because of ongoing work as part of the Manjeera Water Supply Scheme Phase-2, which supplies fresh water to Hyderabad. The HMWSSB will be undertaking repair work to prevent water leakage from the 1500mm main pipe from Patancheruvu to Hyderguda. Work will also be undertaken at Laxmi Garden in R.C Puram and Suman College in Madinaguda.