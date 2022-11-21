Hyderabad: Water School launched at Durgam Cheruvu

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government launched the first water school at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad to impart training related to waterboarding, on Saturday.

The water school started training children above the age of eight years in Kayaking, Sailing, Windsurfing, stand-up paddle boarding and many other water sports.



The waterboarding school is jointly established by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.



Alongside coaching by experienced professionals in international and world championships.the school stocks quality equipment.

Special training classes have been arranged for those who take water sports seriously as well as those who consider it a recreational sport.



Training from Nursery to National, Asian, and Olympics levels is also provided at the new school.



Officials said that while the youth are particularly interested in sailing and windsurfing, the seniors are interested in kayaking and stand-up paddling.



Local students of Hyderabad are much attracted towards sailing as it is an offbeat sport and the students who want to go abroad will pave the way for foreign education by learning this water sport.

Many children and old people were seen enthusiastically playing various water sports at Durgam Cheruvu.

The visitors cheered on the trainees while the elderly enjoyed their children practising water sports in the pleasant atmosphere.

Parents of the students praised the water school for its facilities while appreciating the safety measures, expecting their children to excel.

The new facility is expected to produce more champions in the city with Kayaking rate per session of Rs 1,400 and a sum of Rs 5,600 rupees for five sessions.

While surfing and stand-up paddle boarding are priced the same, a fee of Rs 9,500 has been fixed for 12 sessions of sailing.