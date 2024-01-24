Hyderabad: Water taps stolen from Shahalibanda mosque

Mir Alamgir | Updated: 24th January 2024 6:36 pm IST
Hyderabad: An unidentified person entered a mosque at Shahalibanda and stole water taps from the place of ablution.

The incident occurred at “Masjid-E-Zamrood” and was recorded on the closed circuit cameras installed in the mosque. The muezzin of the mosque told local social worker Khaja Aleemuddin, in a video that theft of water taps, footwear, and other articles is common in the mosque.

Khaja Aleemuddin asked the management of the mosque to keep a watch on suspicious persons entering the mosque during prayer times.

The local police were informed about the theft.

