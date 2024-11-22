Hyderabad wedding for Chay-Sobhita: Nagarjuna reveals venue

Hyderabad: Tollywood is excited as Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala get ready for their wedding. The ceremony will happen on December 4 and earlier there were many rumours that the couple might opt for a destination wedding. But then later, reports suggested that they will tie the knot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

And now, groom’s father and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has confirmed the venue and also shared some excited details of the impending wedding.

Unlike most big celebrity weddings, this one will be simple and personal. Fans and people in the industry are eager to see this special celebration, which has already become a big topic of discussion.

Nagarjuna revealed that the wedding would be held at the family-owned studio gardens in the city. Annapurna Studios is an Indian film studio facility founded in 1976 by the Telugu actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. It is located on a 22-acre site in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The studio provides production and post-production services.

Nagarjuna said the couple wanted to plan everything themselves and keep it small. “Chaitanya and Sobhita didn’t want a big wedding. They told me to leave the arrangements to them, and I was happy to,” Nagarjuna said speaking to TOI.

The bride’s family insisted on a traditional Telugu ceremony with rituals and chants, which Nagarjuna found peaceful and meaningful. The venue, Annapurna Studios, is a perfect choice for the Akkineni family. Known for hosting film shoots, it offers a familiar and comfortable setting for the couple.

Sobhita is also adding her unique touch by skipping big-name designers. She chose locally sourced sarees, like Kanjivaram and Khadi, for her special day, showing her love for tradition and simplicity.

Their love story is as sweet as their wedding plans. After dating for two years, Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged in August 2024 in a private ceremony. This wedding marks a fresh and beautiful chapter in their lives.