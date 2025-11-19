Hyderabad: Wedding in Chiranjeevi’s family, details inside

Hyderabad: The Mega family holds a special place in Tollywood. Their fan base is one of the strongest in the industry, and every update from the family becomes news. From weddings to new film announcements, fans eagerly follow every development. Now, another set of wedding bells is ringing in this star household, adding to the series of happy events that have been happening in recent months.

Sai Durga Tej Confirms Marriage Next Year

Mega hero Sai Durga Tej has officially confirmed that he will get married next year. He visited the Tirumala temple on Monday to offer prayers. After the darshan, he spoke to the media and clearly stated, with a smile, that his marriage will take place next year. He did not reveal details about the bride but said the decision is final. With this statement, he ended all rumours that suggested a wedding would happen this year.

Grateful for Blessings and New Beginnings

Tej said he came to Tirumala to thank Lord Venkateswara for giving him good opportunities and a stable life. He shared that the new year is approaching, and he wanted blessings for a better future, good films, and a peaceful personal life. He added that 2026 will be an important year for him.

Sambarala Yetigattu Targets 2026 Release

Sai Durga Tej is currently working on Sambarala Yetigattu, a pan Indian film directed by Rohit KP. Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the heroine. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy. The cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Saikumar, Ananya Nagalla, and Ravi Krishna. Music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

The film was earlier planned for a festival release but got postponed. It is now aiming for a 2026 release in multiple languages.

Allu Sirish recently got engaged to Nayanika. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcomed a baby boy. Ram Charan and Upasana are expecting twins. Now, Sai Durga Tej’s wedding announcement has added more joy for Mega fans everywhere