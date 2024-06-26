Hyderabad: Welder murdered in Begumpet

Hyderabad: A welder was murdered in Pattigadda, Begumpet by four persons.

The deceased, Mohd Osman, aged 20 years, was near his house when four persons – Afroz, Aejaz, Sahil, and Rehan – stopped and attacked him, resulting in his death. The assailants brutally slit Osman’s throat, causing him to die on the spot. The deceased had a friendship with a female relative of one of the accused.

Upon receiving information, the Begumpet police rushed to the scene. Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone, ACP Begumpet Gopalakrishna, ACP Trimulgherry Ramesh, and local police officials visited and inspected the scene. Two accused have been taken into custody.