As 2025 draws to a close, it is time to look back at a year that truly belonged to Hyderabad. From hosting global icons to breaking world records, our city balanced its rich heritage with a bold, modern energy. It was a year of celebration for every Hyderabadi. Siasat.com takes a journey back to 2025 to relive the mega moments Hyderabad witnessed.

Biggest events Hyderabad hosted in 2025

1. The World Stage: Miss World 2025

It all began with a global spotlight as Hyderabad hosted the 72nd Miss World pageant at HITEX in May. With contestants from over 100 countries visiting iconic sites like Charminar and Falaknuma Palace, the “City of Pearls” proved its ability to host prestigious international events with unmatched style and grace.

2. A Record-Breaking Bathukamma

The traditions reached new heights during Bathukamma in September this year. At Saroornagar Stadium, Hyderabad made history by creating a 63-foot floral stack, the largest ever made. Thousands of women danced in a beautiful sea of flowers, securing two Guinness World Records and reminding us that our heart still beats strongly for Telangana’s unique culture.

3. High-Octane Thrills with Salman Khan

Sports fans saw the city roar to life with the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) at Gachibowli on December 6. The highlight of the event was the presence of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who joined the crowd to cheer as international bikers performed gravity-defying stunts. Having “Bhai” in the stands turned the high-speed racing into a massive festival of stardom and speed.

4. Messi Magic: Global Praise for Hyderabad

Perhaps the biggest “pinch-me” moment of 2025 was the arrival of football legend Lionel Messi. While other cities often face management struggles for such huge stars, Hyderabad set a new standard. The event at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was flawlessly organized, earning praise from international media and fans for having the best event management of the tour. As the “GOAT” warmly interacted with fans and children in a joyful, well-coordinated atmosphere, Hyderabad proved once again that it is truly world-class.

5. A Blockbuster Musical Year

If 2025 had a soundtrack, it was a hit. We were spoiled with a lineup of superstars. Ed Sheeran serenaded us with his guitar, while DJ Snake turned the city into a giant dance floor. We sang along with Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Armaan Malik. Finally, the legendary AR Rahman closed the season with a symphonic night that left the entire city in awe.

6. Telangana Rising: Shaping the Future

The year is indeed ending on a high note with the Telangana Rising Global Summit at the new Bharat Future City. Bringing together world leaders and billions in investments, the summit ensured Hyderabad remains a top destination for technology and innovation. It was the perfect finish to a year of economic growth and cultural pride.

As we bid goodbye to 2025, Hyderabad feels more alive than ever. We’ve shown the world we can host the biggest stars and grandest summits with ease. Here’s to an even better 2026.