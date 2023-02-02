Hyderabad: WhatsApp text saves a girl from child marriage trap

Hyderabad: Timely message from a minor girl from Hayathnagar to the WhatsApp number of the Rachakonda police control room saved her from a child marriage trap on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old girl had reportedly sent a short video along with her wedding card and Aadhaar card to the control room number around 11.30 am on Tuesday urging the cops to stop her marriage.

“I am a 17-year-old Intermediate II year student. My family is trying to marry me off against my will. I want you to stop this marriage. Please help me,” the girl made an appeal in the video.

Rachakonda commissioner DS Chauhan immediately sent a team under Hayathnagar DI Niranjan along with She Team, and women and child welfare department officials to the area mentioned in the card following the girl’s cry.

Police reached the location on time and stopped the ceremony and shifted the minor girl to Sakhi centre in Hayathnagar.

Vanasthalipuram ACP K Purushotham Reddy said, “Our team did not call the girl as we didn’t want to alert the family. “The wedding was scheduled for Wednesday morning at Pedda Amberpet and our team located her house near the bus depot.”

As the family could not produce any age proof, child line officials spoke to the girl separately and confirmed that she was against the marriage.

However, the 30-year-old groom told the police that he was unaware that the girl was a minor.