Hyderabad: Why Gachibowli Stadium is the place to be this weekend

If your weekend looks blank right now, you are in for a ride as Hyderabad’s calendar is getting a major upgrade. From October 9 to 11, Gachibowli Stadium is about to turn into a massive hub for food, art, crafts, entertainment and lots of fun each night. The brand new Grand Food Fest is about to grace the city.

What to expect at the Grand Food Fest?

As the name suggests, there is going to be a lot in store for foodies. The lineup is substantial, with over 150 food and lifestyle stalls about to set up shop here. Visitors can expect big names like Cream Stone, Shah Ghouse, Pitsmokers, Farmaan, Casa Laban, Belgium Waffle and much more. One exciting event for foodies will also be Popp’d’s attempt to make the longest hot dog in Hyderabad. Apart from these big names, cuisines from other Indian regions will also be available.

Beyond regional street food and artisan bites, the festival grounds will also feature a live cooking challenge hosted by the top 7 MasterChef India contestants.

More than a typical food fair

Do not misjudge it by the name. This is no typical food fair; in fact, it leans heavily into an all-ages lifestyle hub. Visitors can experience-

Open-Air Cinema: A projection screen under the night sky running feature films all three evenings.

Art Gully & Workshops: Dedicated spaces offering walk-in sessions for pottery, perfume making, lip-gloss making and terrarium building alongside local art pop-ups.

The Flea & Exhibits: An outdoor setup featuring the 11:11 Flea market, a curated car and bike show, and interactive game stalls.

Evening Shows: Live music performances, magic shows, face painting, and three scheduled firework displays each night (7:30 PM, 10:00 PM, and midnight).

Grand Food Fest: All details

When? 9, 10, 11 October

Where? Gachibowli Stadium

Timing- 3 pm to 1 am

Tickets- Rs. 149

Registration- BookMyShow

Note: The event is alcohol-free and family-friendly.