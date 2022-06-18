Hyderabad: Wife, paramour held for husband’s murder

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Friday held a woman and her lover for murdering the former’s husband as he came to know of their relationship.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Mohammed Iqbal, who borrowed Rupees two lakh from a realtor named Mohammed Lateef. After providing the loan, Latheef began to frequent Iqbal’s residence and developed relations with Mehraj Begum.

Upon learning of Latheef and Mehraj’s relationship, Iqbal warned them. Following the confrontation, Mehraj and Latheef planned to kill the former’s husband. Latheef roped in two of his accomplices Mohammed Osman and Shaik Sufiyan to execute the killing.

On June 11, Iqbal was kidnapped from Tolichowki, while he was on his way to Siddipet. Latheef and Osman took the victim to Golconda, where they stabbed him to death. They then dumped the body in Esa river near Sun City in Rajendranagar.

The police found the body, after which Mehraj confessed to the murder during interrogation. Based on her confession the police arrested the other three accused.