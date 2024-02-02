Hyderabad: Wife slaps man for harassing women at Numaish

Hyderabad: A woman took swift action against her husband, who was allegedly caught harassing women at Numaish, Exhibition grounds, and slapped him in front of public. The incident took place after the vigilant Hyderabad Police SHE team, deployed in plain clothes to curb eve-teasing and harassment, spotted the man engaging in inappropriate behavior.

The accused man was reportedly touching other women inappropriately, prompting the SHE team to discreetly capture the act on video. Not wasting any time, they sent the incriminating footage directly to the man’s wife and took him to Begum Bazar police station.

The woman stormed into Begumbazar police station. Fueled by anger and disappointment, she slapped her husband in front of onlookers and police personnel.

While the exhibition grounds are meant for festive enjoyment, the authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safety and well-being of women attending such gatherings.