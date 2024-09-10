Hyderabad: Wife smashes husband’s head with boulder at Langer Houz

Hyderabad: A woman who murdered her husband was arrested by the Langer Houz police on Tuesday.

The accused, Naseem Begum (48), was married to Mukhtar Ahmed (55) about 35 years ago.

The couple stayed at a house at Dream colony Flour Mill Langer Houz. Mukhtar was addicted to gambling and other vices while Naseema consumed toddy regularly, said the police.

Mukhtar suspected his wife’s character and picked up a quarrel with her frequently. Last week, the man argued with Naseema again and the woman left the house and went to a toddy compound. She then returned and took boulder and hurled it on the head of her husband.

Mukhtar died due to injuries, Golconda ACP Syed Fayaz said. The police arrested Naseema and remanded her on Tuesday.