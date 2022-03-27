Hyderabad: Wings India 2022 concludes at Begumpet airport

Hyderabad: Wings India 2022, Asia’s biggest civil aviation show, concluded at the Begumpet Airport on Sunday evening. The show was a big success as it attracted 125 exhibitors from all over India and abroad and over 5,000 business delegates and 60,000 general visitors graced the show.

More than 125 international and domestic exhibitors along with 11 hospitality chalets, over 15 country delegations and more than 29 states and union territories participated in the Indian aviation industry’s ace event, a release said.

Embraer displayed its largest commercial aircraft, the E195-E2, at Wings India 2022. The aircraft is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2, and is designed to seat up to 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating.

During the show fly big signed a letter of intent with De Havilland to acquire ten de Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft. These 19-seater aircraft will help in serving small and remote communities that are not accessible by air, the release said. Twin Otter 400 Series has a proven track record of safe, dependable operations, as well as versatility, which includes the ability to land on land or water.

Some of the participants in the event include Telangana government (host state), Haryana government, CSIR – National Aerospace Laboratories, Government of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh Airports Development, Airbus, Embraer, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., Pawan Hans Ltd., Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce, Turbo Aviation, etc. There were around 29 states and UTs and 127 meetings were held.

The next Wings India show will be held at Begumpet Airport, from March 14 to 17, 2024.