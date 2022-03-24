Hyderabad: Wings India 2022 takes off at Begumpet Airport

Hyderabad: Wings India 2022, Asia’s largest event on Civil Aviation, got underway today at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad.

Organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India (MoCA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) jointly, the theme of the event this year is ‘India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry’.

Wings India, a biennial show, is being organized from 24th-27th March 2022, with the first two days being the business days and the rest for the general public. The event will be formally inaugurated by Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, 25th March 2022.

The components of the event include Exhibition, Conference, Chalets, CEOs Forum, Static Display, Media Conferences, and Awards. Conference on Civil Aviation sector with a focus on policy issues and business aspects are being held concurrently. The exhibitors taking part in the exhibition include Aircraft & Helicopter Manufacturers, Aircraft Interiors, Aircraft Machinery & Equipment Companies, Airport Infrastructure Companies, Drones, Skill Development, Space Industry, Airlines, Airline Services & Cargo.

More than 125 international & domestic exhibitors are participating in the event, along with 11 hospitality chalets. Delegations from over 15 countries and States & UTs are also there. The Global Aviation Summit is bringing together aviation ministers and industry captains from around the world.

A number of roundtable conferences were held today on the opening day on themes ranging from the Helicopter Industry, Business Aviation, and Krishi UDAN.

Roundtable on Helicopter Industry’ chaired by Smt. Usha Padhee

, Joint Secretary Ministry of Civil Aviation. Photo: Twitter.

.

Panel discussions were held on ‘The Outlook: Aviation Financing and Leasing’, ‘Air Cargo, Resilient in Paradigm Shift: A Perfect Illustration’, and ‘Making India a Global Drone Hub by 2030: Issues & Way Forward’

Among the various attractions of the event are the helicopter aerobatic performances by the Sarang Team of the Indian Air Force. As the rotors churned and the beautifully coloured Advanced Light Helicopters Mk- I took off to paint the skies, the team ensured plenty of breathtaking moments for the viewers.

IAF's Sarang aerobatics team put on a stellar show at #WingsIndia2022 show in Begumpet airport, Hyderabad.@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/SWg8k4Iv5O — P N Sree Harsha (@nshpanyam) March 24, 2022

Wings India 2022 is being organized in the backdrop of the fact that India’s Civil Aviation is among the fastest-growing aviation markets globally and will be a major growth engine to make India a $5 trillion economy. In terms of domestic air passenger traffic, India is the 3rd largest aviation market which stood at 274.05 million in FY20. It grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.91% during FY16-FY20. 75 airports were opened in 75 years of Civil Aviation in India while under the aegis of UDAN, within a span of 3 years, work has been initiated to provide scheduled connectivity to 76 unserved / 20 underserved airports, 31 heliports, and 10 water aerodromes.

The scheduled Indian carriers have a fleet strength of 713 aircraft operating year-round; private scheduled airlines plan to add over 900 aircraft in the next 5 years. With a commitment to greener airspace, comprehensive regulatory policies and strategies are being adopted to reduce aviation carbon footprints. Various systematic approaches have been incorporated to redress passenger grievances, and improve operational efficiencies across the system.

Indian Aviation market is huge and has plenty of opportunities and Wings India 2022 provides a common vantage forum connecting Buyers, Sellers, Investors, and other stakeholders.

Notable attractions

The Airbus A350 is presently on tour in India to convince Indian airline companies to choose the aircraft for their future long-haul ambitions and it has now arrived in the city.

Airbus A350 is on display at the Wings India 2022 show. Photo: P N Sree Harsha.

The Turbofan engine of the Airbus 350A. Photo: P N Sree Harsha.

Profit Hunter built by Embraer is on display at the show. The dark posterior takes no time to draw the attention of aviation geeks. The company calls it the world’s most efficient single aisle aircraft.

PROFIT HUNTER E2 from Embraer on display at the Wings India 2022 show. Photo: P N Sree Harsha.

Profit Hunter from the inside. Photo: P N Sree Harsha.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Avionics Task trainer DO-228 cockpit simulator is on display at the company’s stall in the show. HAL calls it a cost effective and innovative training tool that gives basic training to pilots, aircrew, and maintenance personnel.

#HAL 's Avionics Task trainer DO-228 cockpit simulator is on display at #WingsIndia2022 happening at Begumpet airport, Hyderabad. HAL calls it a cost effective and innovative training tool that gives basic training to pilots, aircrew and mainteinance personnel.@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/L6jkFh3BAs — P N Sree Harsha (@nshpanyam) March 24, 2022

National Aeronautics Limited’s (NAL) octocopter trio performed at the show. These drones can supply medicines to remote areas where conventional transport is impossible. Also, NAL built Saras Mk 2 and Hansa NG were on display and have attracted eye balls.

Team #NAL octocopter at #WingsIndia2022 . These drones can supply medicines to remote areas where conventional transport is impossible.@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/Gusf362yxr — P N Sree Harsha (@nshpanyam) March 24, 2022

#NAL 's Saras-MK 2 and Hansa NG for display at #WingsIndia2022 show happening in the Begumpet airport, Hyderabad.@TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/5jXwlsEf8X — P N Sree Harsha (@nshpanyam) March 24, 2022

Hindustan 228 which has a short take-off and landing capacity is on exhibit at the show.

Hindustan 228. Photo: P N Sree Harsha.