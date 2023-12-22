Hyderabad witnesses 86% rise in wrong-side driving cases in 2023

Hyderabad: As per the Hyderabad police’s annual report of 2023, the city has witnessed a surge in road offences, particularly wrong-side driving, signal jumping, and cell phone use while driving.

In 2023, 523,382 cases were booked for wrong-side driving. The figure indicates an 88.66% increase as compared to 2022, when only 277,422 such cases were registered.

The report says Hyderabad’s vehicle population has raised – from 42.20 lakh in 2014 to 83.5 lakh as of October 31, 2023.

Similarly, signal jumping cases have surged by 54.78%, rising to 65,413 in 2023 from 42,261 in 2022. Also, cases of cell phone usage while driving rose by 52.49%, with 53,456 cases in 2023, up from 35,055 in 2022.

Rs 8 crore fine for drunken driving

On a contrasting note, drunken driving cases have witnessed a decline of 15.83%, with incidents dropping to 37,866 in 2023 from 44,990 in 2022.

Of the total drunken driving cases booked, police filed 37,956 charge sheets, collected fine worth Rs 8.22 crore and imprisoned 3,782 offenders. The report said that 556 driving licences were either suspended or cancelled.

Overspeeding and dangerous driving cases decreased to 76,538 in 2023 from 95,482 in 2022. However, triple-riding violations shot up to 121,956 cases in 2023 from 95,225 in 2022.

Over 30% of Hyderabadis don’t wear helmet

It is estimated that there are around 56.9 lakh two-wheelers in Hyderabad, in 2023, of which over 18 lakh people did not wear a helmet. Though on a positive note, compliance was observed in cases related to riding without a helmet or using a half helmet, with such cases falling by 22.97% in 2023. In 2022, over 26 lakh people did not wear helmets.

The number of cases against motorist not wearing seat belts also saw a decline, the report stated.

Noise pollution: Sirens and silencers

Siren misuse cases have been recorded at 1,746. Similarly, noise pollution, an often-overlooked aspect of traffic violations, has not been spared, with 7,826 cases reported, most cases involving vehicles using silencers (exhaust).

Road Accidents: 280 deaths in Hyderabad, 121 pedestrians

According to the report, in 2023, Hyderabad saw a rise in road accidents. As many as 2,312 accidents were reported in Hyderabad this, up from 2,018 in 2022 and 2,222 in 2021, resulting in 280 fatalities. Injuries from these accidents also increased, reaching 2,090 in 2023 compared to 1,831 in 2022. Pedestrian deaths rose to 121 in 2023, an increase from 110 in the previous year.