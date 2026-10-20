Hyderabad witnesses a star-studded Navratri with celebrity shows

Hyderabad: Dandiya beats, festive lights and a generous dose of star power! Hyderabad’s Navratri celebrations came with plenty of entertainment this season, as celebrities joined events across the city. From Govinda’s dance moves to Sunidhi Chauhan’s stage performance, fans had more than one reason to step out and celebrate.

A roundup shared by Instagram page About Hyderabad brings together glimpses of the performances and celebrity appearances that added sparkle to the festive season. Here’s a look at who turned up where.

1. Govinda at Agarwal Samaj Dandiya

A little Govinda magic can get any celebration going! The actor brought his familiar charm to the Agarwal Samaj Dandiya event at Classic Convention. Dressed in a shimmering jacket, he showed off his moves as fans near the stage held up their phones to capture the moment.

2. Sunidhi Chauhan at The League

Sunidhi Chauhan brought the concert energy to the festive lineup with her performance at The League. Wearing a sparkling black outfit, the singer paired her stage presence with dance moves, adding a musical highlight to the city’s celebrations.

3. Chitrangada Singh at Agarwal Samaj Dandiya

Chitrangada Singh also took to the stage at the Agarwal Samaj Dandiya celebrations. The shared glimpse shows the actress performing alongside dancers. The post also lists Urvashi Rautela among the celebrities who joined the event’s starry lineup.

4. Ranbir Kapoor at JRC Convention

Beyond the dandiya stages, Ranbir Kapoor added to the city’s celebrity buzz with an appearance at a Ramayana-related event at JRC Convention. The actor addressed the gathering with a microphone in hand and waved to those in attendance.

5. Vijay and Rashmika at Tank Bund

The roundup also featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at the Bathukamma celebrations at Tank Bund. Dressed in traditional outfits, the duo joined the festivities, with Rashmika seen carrying a colourful Bathukamma floral arrangement on her head.

From traditional celebrations at Tank Bund to music and dance across event venues, Hyderabad’s festive calendar offered a little something for every fan. Which of these starry moments did you catch?