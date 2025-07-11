Hyderabad witnesses demolition drive to clear encroachments on Friday

The drive was conducted to clear unauthorized structures.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a demolition drive on Friday as authorities took action against illegal encroachments.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) carried out the operation in Habib Nagar which is located in the Kukatpally.

The drive was conducted to clear unauthorized structures built along a nala (drain).

It was conducted under tight security with heavy police presence to ensure smooth execution of the operation.

HMDA officials dismantled multiple illegal constructions that had obstructed the nala. These obstructions were causing potential flooding risks during monsoon seasons.

HYDRAA drive

Recently, in a move to safeguard Hyderabad from monsoon-related flooding, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) teams launched a demolition drive against encroachments in Saidabad.

The drive was aimed at removing illegal structures built over drainage lines in the Krishna Nagar area.

The action was taken as part of ongoing efforts to clear obstructions that could result in flooding during heavy rains.

Hyderabad has faced repeated waterlogging issues in the past, particularly in low-lying zones where encroachments disrupt natural water flow.

