Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains, many roads waterlogged

Hyderabad: After a long period of occasional light showers, heavy rains lashed the city on the evening of Friday, July 18, resulting in waterlogging in many areas.

Traffic congestions due to water logging

The Hyderabad Traffic police has advised people to stay indoors and avoid travelling if possible, owing to high lightning risk amid the heavy rains.

The traffic police informed of slow vehicular movement from JBS, Kharkana, Mc, Donald, RTA Tirumalgherry towards Alwal Junction.

They have also advised commuters travelling from PVNR, Attapur & Narsingi towards Lakdikapul & Banjara Hills to take alternate routes to avoid delays.

Water logging is causing a traffic congestion at MBNR X Roads, OP Chatrinaka, New Market Metro Station near Akshaya Hotel, Indira Park and Mastan Cafe.

Other water logged areas include Alugaddabavi road under bridge, Karbala Maidan, Chilkalguda X Road, Prajabhavan flyover towards NFCL (flyover starting), Railway Degree college Tarnaka and Langer House.

Disaster response teams, along with the Traffic police are present on the spot to ensure the free flow of floodwater and the traffic.

Areas with the highest rainfall

According to the Telangana development planning society’s data, areas that received the highest rainfall in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) limits from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm on Friday are:

Begumpet (circle 30) with 112.8 mm

Kukatpally (circle 24) with 111 mm

Kapra (circle 1) 100.5 mm

Malakpet (circle 6) 98 mm

Secunderabad (circle 29) 97 mm

Heavy rain warning

The Telangana Weatherman, T Balaji, has forecasted a second day of severe storms on Friday, July 18, in the south, east and west areas of Telangana from afternoon till night.

The forecast also predicted upto 100mm rainfall by tomorrow morning in a few areas.

Hyderabad to get NON STOP SEVERE STORMS next 1-2hrs. Storms are literally stuck. Localised flooding on cards ⚠️



Rangareddy, Yadadri – Bhongir, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy will also get SEVERE STORMS next 2hrs



STAY SAFE FROM LIGHTINING STRIKES — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 18, 2025

People have been warned to stay indoors as a long thunderstorm is expected in the city for the next two hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Telangana from July 18 till July 23. along with light to moderate rainfall for the next 7 days.

वर्षा की चेतावनी (18.07.2025)



तटीय कर्नाटक, केरल और माहे, राजस्थान और पश्चिमी मध्य प्रदेश में अलग-अलग स्थानों पर भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा के साथ-साथ अत्यंत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है।



आंध्र प्रदेश, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, मध्य महाराष्ट्र, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी… pic.twitter.com/ByAEfNZhvR — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 18, 2025

HYDRAA’s efforts against waterlogging

A day earlier, after heavy rains lashed the city, the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Monsoon Emergency Teams (MET) swung into action to clear blocked culverts.

According to HYDRAA, a large amount of thermocol waste blocked the culverts in Moosapet and Fateh Nagar hinderd the flow of floodwater. The DRF and MET teams used JCBs to clear out the waste and ensure smooth functioning on roads.

The teams also assisted smooth floodwater flow and prevention of traffic issues in areas like Kukatpally, Pragatinagar, Vivekanandanagar, Miyapur, Moosapet, Serilingampally, Gandimaisamma, Lakdikapool, Secunderabad, Uppal which were hit with heavy rains.

HYDRAA worked in coordination with police control rooms, GHMC, traffic, and fire departments, ensuring prompt services wherever needed.