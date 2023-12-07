Hyderabad witnesses heavy traffic congestion due to swearing-in ceremony

Hyderabad: Many areas of Hyderabad are currently experiencing heavy traffic congestion due to the swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana Chief Minister at LB Stadium.

Traffic police are working to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

Heavy traffic on multiple routes in Hyderabad

On its official handle, Hyderabad traffic police reported a heavy flow of traffic from Masab Tank, PTI, Ayodhya Jn., Nirankari towards Shadan College.

The movement of vehicles is slow from Mehdipatnam, SD Eye Hospital, NMDC, Masab Tank towards Road No.12. A similar situation is also being witnessed from Secretariat, Lumbini Park, Ambedkar Statue towards Lepakshi.

On another route in Hyderabad from Battery Line, Bazar Ghat, Ek Minar, Nampally X road towards Public Garden, Gun park, and Assembly, heavy traffic is being witnessed.

Swearing-in ceremony

Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath today as the chief minister of Telangana. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at LB Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took the oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Ten others took the oath as ministers.

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and other top Congress leaders.

As the swearing-in ceremony concluded just a few minutes ago, traffic movement may continue to be slow for a few more minutes in Hyderabad.