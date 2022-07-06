Hyderabad: Woman accused of running brothels detained under PD Act

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 6th July 2022 4:39 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A woman who has been involved in running prostitution rings arrested and sent to jail on Tuesday for allegedly running a prostitution ring under Rachakonda and Hyderabad city Commissionerate limits was booked under the PD Act and sent to Chanchalguda prison.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the PD Act against the accused woman, who has been involving women and young girls from Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and other regions into prostitution.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 4 minor girls rescued from child labour in Mangalpally

According to the police, the accused Vasireddy Sudha Rani, has been involved in around five cases for forcing women into prostitution and also for operating brothels in various sections of the city.

MS Education Academy

She was taken into custody in Chanchalguda prison after Rachakonda police invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against her.

On credible information, Meerpet Police raided the house at Suryodayanagar Colony, Meerpet on 27 May, and arrested the accused. In this operation, the police rescued one woman, who hailed from Karnataka and admitted her to a rescue home.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button