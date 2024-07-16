Hyderabad: TSRTC conductor booked for harassing woman passenger

Hyderabad: The Raidurgam police have registered a case against the TSRTC bus conductor following allegations of sexually abusing a 21-year-old passenger traveling from Manikonda to Himayat Nagar.

According to her tweet, the woman stated that she was traveling on bus number 65M/123 when the ticket collector “took the chance” on an overcrowded bus. She recounted, “He started touching my chest, then moved downwards and began touching my private parts. I shouted loudly.”

She tagged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and said, “He did this in front of everyone in the morning at 8 o’clock; I don’t know how many teenage girls are suffering in silence.”

The woman also urged action against the bus conductor and shared a video of the accused along with the ticket. Upon learning about the incident, police registered a case under Section 75(i) (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of BNS.

Officials respond

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar highlighted women’s safety while traveling and stated on X, “The organization will take necessary departmental action against those responsible, based on the inquiry report.”