Hyderabad: Woman among five held for extorting money from trader

Hyderabad: The Guddimalkapur police on Tuesday, August 20 arrested five persons including a woman accused of extorting money from a trader.

The victim who is a furniture trader met the woman who is an event organiser recently. A week ago, she called him to her place at Mehdipatnam to discuss business promotion activities. A few minutes later, four persons on two bikes intercepted the car.

They asked where he was taking the woman and made her alight from the car. Later, they boarded the car and threatened him to drive ahead.



They made him drive to Asif Nagar, Sun City, Attapur, and other areas, during which they threatened him to transfer money through UPI. Later, they made him withdraw some money, amounting to a total of over 90,000.

The accused dropped the victim at Mehdipatnam and fled. The trader approached the police and filed a complaint. Based on the details provided by the victim, the police nabbed the accused identified as Zoha Khatoon and Sayyed Mustafa Ali, Basheer Mustafa, Muzaffir Ahmed and Abdul Fazil.

All the accused have been sent to judicial remand.