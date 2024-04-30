Hyderabad: Woman arrested for organizing gambling in Khajaguda

Hyderabad: Officials of the Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested a woman and other individuals for organizing and participating in illegal gambling at a flat in Khajaguda.

The woman, K. Madhavi (50), was inviting punters to the flat and, after collecting money, allowing them to participate in the illegal gambling activities, said the police.

On receiving information, a raid was conducted, and nine people were nabbed. The Cyberabad police also seized Rs 62,620 in cash, 11 mobile phones, and five sets of playing cards.

A case has been booked against Madhavi.