Hyderabad: Woman arrested for organizing gambling in Khajaguda

Police also seized Rs 62,620 in cash, 11 mobile phones, and five sets of playing cards.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 30th April 2024 12:00 pm IST
gambling in hyderabad
Woman arrested for organizing gambling in Khajaguda

Hyderabad: Officials of the Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested a woman and other individuals for organizing and participating in illegal gambling at a flat in Khajaguda.

The woman, K. Madhavi (50), was inviting punters to the flat and, after collecting money, allowing them to participate in the illegal gambling activities, said the police.

On receiving information, a raid was conducted, and nine people were nabbed. The Cyberabad police also seized Rs 62,620 in cash, 11 mobile phones, and five sets of playing cards.

MS Education Academy

A case has been booked against Madhavi.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 30th April 2024 12:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button