Hyderabad: Woman dies by suicide fearing son’s arrest after bike collision

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck in Film Nagar as a woman took her own life following threats and demands for payment from the drivers of a luxury car. The incident unfolded after her 14-year-old son accidentally collided with a BMW while riding his bike.

According to police reports, the collision caused damage to the BMW, prompting two drivers to demand Rs 20,000 for repairs. They also threatened to file a case against the minor if the amount wasn’t paid. Overwhelmed by distress, Surya Kumari, aged 35 and the mother of the young boy, fell into a deep depression.

Fearful for her son’s future and worried about the looming threat of imprisonment, Surya Kumari tragically chose to end her own life. In response, the victim’s husband filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case against the two drivers under Section 306 of the IPC.

Identified as Chandra Shekhar and Mahesh, the drivers were swiftly detained by the police for their involvement in the incident.

The Film Nagar police have initiated a thorough investigation into the matter.