Hyderabad: 3 cops suspended for mishandling BRS MLA son’s accident case

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta has suspended three police officials for their alleged negligence in handling a 2022 accident case where Raheel Shakeel, son of former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir, was involved.

The incident occurred in Jubilee Hills, where a toddler tragically died after being hit by a car reportedly driven by Raheel.

The suspended officers include M Sudarshan, former ACP of Banjara Hills, Rajasekhar Reddy, Jubilee Hills inspector, and Chandrasekhar, a Sub Inspector. Additionally, IGP EV Ranganath has suspended six other police personnel from the Multi-Zone related to the same case.

Earlier, Shakeel Aamir, speaking from Dubai via a video message, accused the Jubilee Hills police of misconduct and threats against his son.

He claimed that the police, motivated by political vendetta, are framing Raheel and have even threatened him with an encounter.

Shakeel specifically criticized the deputy commissioner of police (West Zone), SM Vijay Kumar, for the alleged unfair treatment of his son.

The controversy deepens with claims that the police have evidence of Raheel orchestrating a cover-up in the fatal accident.

They allege that he sent another individual to surrender, pretending to be the driver.

This pattern of behaviour was noted in a similar incident in 2023 near Praja Bhavan at Punjagutta, where Raheel was purportedly trying to manipulate the situation by having someone else claim responsibility.